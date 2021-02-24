Here's How You Can Watch 'Minari' Right Now

Thanks to an extended eligibility period, a number of Oscar hopefuls were recently given limited theatrical releases, including Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari .

This year’s awards season is almost here and in a world where it’s become harder to go see new releases in the cinema, many movie-going audiences are wondering just how they will be able to watch the top films of this past year.

Keep scrolling for what you need to do to stream Minari.

But if you’re looking into how to watch Minari at home, it’s unfortunately not as easy as just signing into your Netflix account.

Starring The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, and Yuh-Jung Youn, alongside breakout stars Noel Kate Cho and Alan Kim, Minari has been a highly anticipated release and has already garnered a number of award nominations.

How can you watch 'Minari'?

Minari follows the Korean-American Yi family, who move to rural Arkansas so the father, Jacob (Steven Yeun), can pursue his dream of owning his own farm. But life in Arkansas isn’t exactly what the rest of the family had envisioned for themselves, and they struggle to adjust to day-to-day living in rural America.

Based on the childhood of director and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung, the movie has already started to garner major awards buzz. But with a limited number of movie theaters being open right now, the studio behind the movie, A24, has come up with an innovative way to screen their latest release.

Minari was released on Feb. 12, 2021 to a limited theater run (in cities where theaters are open) and along with screening the film in select cinemas, A24 has also set up a virtual screening cinema platform. These online screening rooms will be open until Feb. 25, 2021, after which the movie will be available as video on demand through multiple streaming platforms.

But if you can’t wait that long and need to watch this movie immediately (which is highly recommended), you can buy a ticket to one of A24’s virtual screenings. There are two to three showings at set times each day and after you buy a ticket, you have a four-hour window in which to watch the movie, plus any bonus content. Minari’s extra feature is a Q&A session with the director and the actors from the film.

In case you’re still confused, here’s a step by step guide to buying your tickets on A24. Start by creating an account on A24’s website. Then select the date and time of your preferred screening. After you click “Buy Ticket,” you’ll be prompted to enter in your payment information. That’s it! You’ll receive an email reminder on the day of your screening, and at the selected time you can simply click into your viewing room and watch the movie.