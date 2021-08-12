Tickets for the Field of Dreams Baseball Game Are Going for More Than $4,000

The Field of Dreams Game comes on Fox on August 12 at 7 p.m. EST. You can also stream the game at Fox Sports with a TV provider login. Live TV streaming services like Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV are other options for those with subscriptions, per MarketWatch.

If you've got plans to make it there in person or you were lucky enough to score tickets, the game is taking place in Dyersville, Iowa. According to USA Today, it will be on a field that was constructed especially for it next to the diamond where the 1989 movie Field of Dreams was shot in 1989.