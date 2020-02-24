We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's How to Stream the Memorial Service for Gigi and Kobe Bryant

Nearly one month after the tragic deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13 year-old-daughter Gigi Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, there will be a public memorial held in the L.A. Staples Center on Feb. 24. The location is of significance, as it's where Kobe played as a Laker, and many consider it to be "the house that Kobe built." The date of the event, 2/24, is in honor of Gigi and Kobe's jersey numbers. 

While tickets were sold to this event, with all proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, there are also multiple ways that people can watch the memorial without having a ticket. 

Want to know how to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial service? Read on to find out the details of the memorial and what outlets are streaming it.   