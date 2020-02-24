Here's How to Stream the Memorial Service for Gigi and Kobe Bryant

Here's How to Stream the Memorial Service for Gigi and Kobe BryantBy Shannon Raphael
Nearly one month after the tragic deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13 year-old-daughter Gigi Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, there will be a public memorial held in the L.A. Staples Center on Feb. 24. The location is of significance, as it's where Kobe played as a Laker, and many consider it to be "the house that Kobe built." The date of the event, 2/24, is in honor of Gigi and Kobe's jersey numbers.
While tickets were sold to this event, with all proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, there are also multiple ways that people can watch the memorial without having a ticket.
Want to know how to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial service? Read on to find out the details of the memorial and what outlets are streaming it.
Here's how to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial.
It's been estimated that more than 100,000 people entered a lottery for the chance to purchase a ticket to the Staples Center memorial service for the late basketball player. It begins at 1 p.m. EST, or 10 a.m. PT, and it is likely going to be about three hours long. Those interested in streaming the event can tune into ESPN, the ESPN app, or ESPN radio.
CBSN, CBS All Access, USAToday, CNN, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, BET Networks, and NBA TV are just a few of the many channels and services that will also be broadcasting the Kobe and Gigi Bryant memorial. Of course, social media apps will also be a highly trafficked source of livestreams. Facebook live, YouTube, and Twitter will all feature videos from the memorial.
Many will begin their coverage hours before the actual service begins, as there is a lot of speculation as to what public figures will speak and be in attendance at the event.
Who is speaking at the Kobe Bryant memorial?
There has been very little official confirmation as to who will definitely be attending the memorial service for the nine victims of the helicopter crash. But, there has been much speculation as to who is likely to speak.
A source close to Kobe's wife and Gigi's mom, Vanessa Bryant, told CNN that she will be present at the memorial, which would mark her first public appearance since the tragedy.
The current L.A. Lakers team is also expected to appear, as are many members of the Memphis Grizzlies and the L.A. Clippers, who are playing a game at the Staples Center during the evening of Feb. 24.
Multiple players from other teams are also believed to be joining as well. Kobe's former Lakers teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, is reportedly also going to be in attendance as well.
One confirmed speaker is Sabrina Ionescu, an Oregon State University basketball player, who became very close with Kobe and Gigi in the months leading up to their deaths.
It's unclear whether Kobe's formerly estranged parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, will be present at the event.
The official Twitter and Instagram accounts for the L.A. Staples Center told fans without tickets to stay away from the arena. The area is expected to be heavily trafficked, and the memorial will not be broadcast on the outdoor screens.
