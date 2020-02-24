Here's How to Stream the Memorial Service for Gigi and Kobe Bryant

Nearly one month after the tragic deaths of basketball legend Kobe Bryant , his 13 year-old-daughter Gigi Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, there will be a public memorial held in the L.A. Staples Center on Feb. 24. The location is of significance, as it's where Kobe played as a Laker, and many consider it to be "the house that Kobe built." The date of the event, 2/24, is in honor of Gigi and Kobe's jersey numbers.

While tickets were sold to this event, with all proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, there are also multiple ways that people can watch the memorial without having a ticket.

Want to know how to watch the Kobe Bryant memorial service? Read on to find out the details of the memorial and what outlets are streaming it.