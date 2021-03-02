'The Mauritanian' Was an in-Theaters Exclusive Until March 2, 2021

Following her Golden Globes win, Jodie Foster explained why she thanked the NFL star in her speech. It dates back to Aaron himself thanking Jodie during his 2020 MVP acceptance speech. However, it's worth mentioning that Jodie has been a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan, something she doesn't shy away from talking about whenever given the opportunity to do so.

"I am huge Packers fan," she told Yahoo. "In fact I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers, where he says he’s going to get me back. So I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins."

Some people believe that Jodie "set up" Aaron with Mauritanian costar Shailene Woodley, but that isn't the case, as Jodie's never met Aaron in person before.