Woman Shares How She Caught Her Ex-Husband Cheating Thanks to a Workout App "But the fact that you knew the house means you knew this woman and where she lived, correct? So was this one of his or your friends?" By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 14 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Finding out your significant other is cheating on you can put you through the wringer of emotions: it can break your heart, leave you furious, make you vindictive, or all of the above, not to mention tons of other little emotional notes peppered on top and in between. And sometimes, finding out how you got cheated on can temper your response: like these women who learned that both of their boyfriends were cheating on them with one another.

And then some people have full-on meltdowns after discovering that they've gotten someone else pregnant and ruined the relationship they had in the process of doing so. Once you've got a clue or a whiff that there's a possibility your significant other may be cheating on you, however, you'll start to get very, very creative when it comes to catching them in fact or building a case that pieces together a bunch of things that make you go "hmmm?"

This is exactly what happened with a TikTok user named Megan (@meg.c.mcgee) when her ex-husband, out of the blue, told her that he wanted to go on a break. Knowing something was up but not having proof, she was finally able to get to the bottom of what was going down after checking his Strava fitness application.

As Megan found out, the app wasn't just recording his workout statistics but also providing GPS coordinates along with the amount of time he spent at each location. Her ex-husband discovered that he wasn't as slick as he thought he was in covering up his infidelity.

Megan begins her video as she records herself beginning to prepare a dish: "That little weasel. I figured out my ex-husband was cheating on me through Strava. Strava is a social media app where friends can follow each other and share their workouts with each other so you can go on a run, go on a swim, or a hike and post it to your Strava and it'll share with all of your Strava friends."

She goes on to speak about Strava's map-sharing feature, which allows folks on the app to share where their workouts are taking place. Let's say you're out and about on a run — Strava will post where you're at for whomever you grant access to see your location so they can check your trail progress.

Source: TikTok | @meg.c.mcgee

"Of course, we were married...we followed each other on Strava. When he first came home from deployment he wasn't really going in to work himself a lot so there were a lot of days he would go on runs on his own that I would stay home and I would work at home," she said as she cracked an egg into the large mixing bowl of the dish she was preparing.

"Looking back I even remember there being times when I offered to go on runs with him and he would make up some excuse about how he was gonna run too far for me, I wouldn't be able to keep up, whatever, whatever."

She continued, as she placed a heaping scoop of flour into the bowl. "At a certain point my husband called me and told me that we were going on a break. This put off some red flags and this is when I started digging in and saying something bigger must be going on here I'm gonna look into it. So, immediately I start becoming an FBI-like detective."

Source: TikTok | @meg.c.mcgee

"I'm thinking, what can I go through to find out like what is going on. And if you're a girl and you've ever been in this situation before, you know, you just go in. You find like everything possible to just get yourself answers. And listen, this man, like most, who are cheating, they think they're sly and they try to cover up their tracks as well as they could."

"So I was getting bits and pieces of information from different sources but they didn't fully paint the picture until everything added up together. And the cherry on top ended up being looking at his Strava running maps. What I ended up finding through the Strava running maps was that he would start his 'run' at our house."

"And he would end it at her house. She lived probably half a mile away. So while this didn't tell me the whole story, it sure gave me a lot of reassurance about who he was cheating on me with and what he was doing all [these] times he was gone," she says before walking away with the tray of her fully mixed bread loves.

Source: TikTok | @meg.c.mcgee

The end of the clip shows her presenting several fully baked loaves of banana bread packed with chocolate chips on camera: "So yeah I have learned how to use Strava pretty well. Strava if you're looking for, to give out sponsorships, I know the ins and outs of your app."

Numerous commenters had varying opinions on Megan's video, and as it turns out, she wasn't the only person to discover that their significant other was cheating via a popular application: "I found out my ex cheated on me when the Airbnb host left a review about how “he and Martha” were such great guests. My name isn’t Martha."