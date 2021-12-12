'Interview With the Vampire' Is Getting a Re-Vamp With AMC — Check out the Cast

The vampire Lestat is returning to screens in 2022 for the first time in twenty years.

AMC announced in 2020 that they had purchased the film rights to late writer Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series, which includes the novel Interview with the Vampire. The protagonists of the novel, vampires Lestat, Louis, and Claudia, are returning to screens in a new adaptation that promises a faithful book-to-screen reworking of the story.