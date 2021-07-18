Could Bella Thorne Be Pregnant? Musician Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Outing

On July 1, 2021, Bella gave a hint of what's to come in her career with a quick Twitter update. "In the next three months I have three movies coming out, two songs coming out, two music videos I directed coming out, plus my new book coming out. It’s a good three months [of] work ;)" She said.

In addition to Habit, which will release in August 2021, Bella has two more upcoming films: Leave Not One Alive, and the Italian romantic drama Time Is Up, in which she will co-star with her fiancé. She has also been starring as Lily Mayflower in Amazon Prime's musical drama series Paradise City.

With all her upcoming projects, could she also secretly be pregnant? Hopefully, Bella will tell her fans one way or another soon.