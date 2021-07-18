Could Bella Thorne Be Pregnant? Musician Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Outing

Could Bella Thorne Be Pregnant? Musician Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After OutingBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 18 2021, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Actress, musician, and ex-Disney star Bella Thorne may be better known for her controversial OnlyFans or her messy exes these days, but she might be known by a new moniker soon: mom. Fans have started to suspect that Bella is pregnant after a recent series of photos at an event captured Bella suggestively putting a hand over her stomach. Is Bella Thorne pregnant? Read on for details.
Is Bella Thorne pregnant? She got engaged within the past year.
After a series of public relationships with musician Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, Bella appears to be finally settling down with Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo. The 28-year-old proposed in March 2021 with a blinding neon "Marry Me" sign and a lawn full of roses. While the pair have not announced a wedding date, they were presumably waiting until the end of the pandemic.
Rumors of Bella's pregnancy started following her and Benjamin's appearance at the 2021 amFAR Gala. The actress was dressed in a white strapless Miu Miu dress with a front cut out. She accessorized with a pearl necklace reading her fiancé's name in sparkling crystals. However, it wasn't her attire attracting attention, but rather the way she posed for photos. In numerous photos, the Shake It Up star put her hands folded over her stomach.
Fans immediately took to the internet to exclaim their thoughts on a potential Bella Thorne pregnancy. "Uhm, Bella Thorne looks for sure pregnant," one user tweeted. Another user remarked, "Bella Thorne is pregnant? I wonder what Tana Mongeau thinks about that." Tana has been attempting to get her notable ex Bella to step into the celebrity boxing ring with her for months now.
Many users attempted to go directly to the source by tagging Bella directly in their pregnancy queries, but for now, Bella hasn't said whether she is pregnant or not. The actress's most recent tweets are about her upcoming film Habit, featuring Paris Jackson and Gavin Rossdale. The first trailer for the drama was released on July 13, 2021.
Bella has many new projects on the horizon. Could a baby be one of them?
On July 1, 2021, Bella gave a hint of what's to come in her career with a quick Twitter update. "In the next three months I have three movies coming out, two songs coming out, two music videos I directed coming out, plus my new book coming out. It’s a good three months [of] work ;)" She said.
In addition to Habit, which will release in August 2021, Bella has two more upcoming films: Leave Not One Alive, and the Italian romantic drama Time Is Up, in which she will co-star with her fiancé. She has also been starring as Lily Mayflower in Amazon Prime's musical drama series Paradise City.
With all her upcoming projects, could she also secretly be pregnant? Hopefully, Bella will tell her fans one way or another soon.