Brandi Redmond’s Fate on ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Remains up in the Air

"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness," she wrote on Instagram. "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyone’s soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires."

"We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you. I also want to thank you all for being a part of my journey these past few years," she added. "I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy endings and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."