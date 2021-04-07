Caitlyn Jenner May Run for Governor of California on the Republican Ticket

Although she's been famous for one reason or another for decades, Caitlyn Jenner really shot to fame after appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, it seems Caitlyn is considering parlaying that fame into a political career, as she's reportedly considering a run for governor of California. Given the news that Caitlyn may enter politics, there were many who wondered what party Caitlyn is affiliated with.

Is Caitlyn Jenner a Republican?

Caitlyn Jenner has long been an outspoken member of the Republican party. In 2016, she even spoke at the Republican National Convention, saying that she "got more trouble for coming out as a Republican than I did for being trans.” Caitlyn was a supporter of President Trump for his first few years in office, but more recently, it seems her political views have begun to evolve.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"I've changed my thinking in a lot of ways," she said during an interview with People magazine. Now, Caitlyn says she identifies as "economically conservative, socially progressive." She also said she believes that "we need equality for all, regardless of who's in the White House. I love my community. I truly want to help."

In 2018, Caitlyn revoked her support for then-President Trump over transgender rights. In a column published in The Washington Post, Caitlyn wrote that she hoped to work inside of the GOP to improve the party's position on LBGTQ+ issues, but admitted that her previous support for President Trump had been a mistake.

Article continues below advertisement

“The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president,” she wrote in the piece. “He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party.” “My hope in him — in them — was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community,” she continued. “I do not support Trump.”