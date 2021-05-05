A Dispute Over Ring Size Is Putting the Canelo vs. Saunders Fight in Jeopardy

Although their fight is supposedly just around the corner, Canelo and Saunders seem to be having a dispute that might put the entire event in jeopardy. Now, there are questions about whether their fight will be canceled outright.

Given the chatter, there is some warranted concern among fans who are just trying to figure out why one of the most anticipated match-ups of the year is facing so many difficulties. So, is Canelo's fight canceled? What happens next? Keep reading to find out.

Saunders wants a bigger ring for his fight against Canelo, and has been threatening to cancel the event.

The British champion fighter has a caveat that is causing some issues right before his fight against Canelo: He wants the ring that they'll be duking it out in to be bigger. Saunders is adamant that the venue provide at least a 22-foot ring, but so far, it hasn't budged from 16.

"There’s a little bit of a hiccup today that everyone’s trying to resolve," Saunders said to talkSPORT. "I’ve left that to my management team MTK who’s over here sorting it, it’s quite a big hiccup to be honest. The problem is I’ve come over here and they’re trying to chuck me in a phone box of a boxing ring. It [the stadium] is hundreds and hundreds of feet long and they wanna stick a 16/18ft ring in the middle of it.

Canelo, who is notorious for fighting in smaller rings, hasn't raised any concerns about the size of the ring provided by the venue, but it appears that Saunders is so adamant about getting the ring he wants that he's been threatening to cancel the event altogether.

