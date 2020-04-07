Apparently, Carole Baskin Is Under Investigation for Her Missing Husband Once Again

Investigation Discovery, a TV network known for bone-chilling crime shows like Deadly Women and Evil Lives Here, is jumping on the Carole Baskin case with a new limited crime docu-series , according to PopSugar, which will be titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. It will look into the backstory of Carole Baskin, diving deeper into Lewis' case.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Investigation Discovery asks the questions all of us are wondering.

"Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power, and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking — except for one man — and that man is the center of ID's upcoming investigative series," the statement read, according to PopSugar.