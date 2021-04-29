Here's How You Can Watch This Year's NFL Draft Whether You Have Cable or Not

The 2021 NFL draft is upon us, and fans across the league are eager to learn who their teams will take in this year's draft. Thanks to last year's COVID-19 shutdowns, the 2020 draft was done largely virtually. This year, by contrast, the in-person version of the event is set to return in Cleveland. There will be a multitude of ways to stream the draft, which starts on April 29 at 8 pm EST, but many want to know if Netflix will be one of them.