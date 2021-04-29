Here's How You Can Watch This Year's NFL Draft Whether You Have Cable or Not

Here's How You Can Watch This Year's NFL Draft Whether You Have Cable or NotBy Joseph Allen
Apr. 29 2021, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
The 2021 NFL draft is upon us, and fans across the league are eager to learn who their teams will take in this year's draft. Thanks to last year's COVID-19 shutdowns, the 2020 draft was done largely virtually. This year, by contrast, the in-person version of the event is set to return in Cleveland. There will be a multitude of ways to stream the draft, which starts on April 29 at 8 pm EST, but many want to know if Netflix will be one of them.
Is draft day on Netflix?
This year's NFL draft will not be available on Netflix, which doesn't have much play in the world of live sports. Instead, Netflix focuses more on reality TV and fictional shows and movies. Live events like the draft, which is scheduled to run through Saturday, are not usually covered by the streaming service.
Is draft day on Hulu?
If you subscribe to regular Hulu, you won't be able to watch the draft. If you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, however, you will be able to watch the draft live. Hulu + Live TV costs $65/mo., but includes a wide variety of channels that are available through a cable subscription. Those channels include opportunities to watch live sports and other sports-related events like the NFL draft.
Here's how to watch draft day 2021.
In addition to Hulu + Live TV, there are a number of other ways to watch the NFL draft both through streaming services and via a cable subscription. Those with a cable subscription can watch coverage of the draft on ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network. All three networks will be broadcasting coverage of the draft for the first two days, with ABC simulcasting ESPN's coverage on the third day of the draft.
In addition to cable offerings, you can also watch the draft via YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and fuboTV, which all carry at least one of the channels mentioned above. You can also stream the draft through connected TV devices like Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku using the ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network apps, provided that you log in and authenticate your account.
How to watch the 2021 NFL draft for free.
Although most of the services providing coverage of the NFL draft require some sort of subscription fee, there are a few ways to watch the NFL draft for free. For the most part, they require signing up for a trial subscription to a service like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV and then canceling that subscription before your charged. It's quite a bit of work, but it's possible for those who are deeply invested and also cash-strapped.
This year's draft class features plenty of talent, and there's always some drama right up until the start of the draft as various teams jockey for position and scope out the players they're really hoping to grab. 2021 should be no different, and now that it's back to being in-person, the 2021 draft could be especially crazy.