Sorry, 'Evil Dead: The Game' Isn't Available on Xbox Game Pass Yet

Sorry, 'Evil Dead: The Game' Isn't Available on Xbox Game Pass YetBy Sara Belcher
May. 13 2022, Published 10:07 p.m. ET
For the first time in the Evil Dead film franchise's history, many of the production studios behind some of the iconic titles have come together to collaborate on a single video game.
Evil Dead: The Game merges many elements between the films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn, Army of Darkness, and the television show Ash vs Evil Dead to create a unique PvP gameplay experience for horror fans to indulge in.
Many of the original characters from the older films have also come together to work on the game, lending their voices to the films' original characters.
While Evil Dead: The Game may not have an original campaign to follow, it's still a multiplayer experience that fans of the franchise will love — but is it available on Xbox Game Pass?
Is 'Evil Dead: The Game' available on Xbox Game Pass at launch?
Unfortunately, if you're looking to play Evil Dead: The Game on a PC or Xbox console, you'll have to purchase it for your console of choice. At this time, the game isn't available on Xbox Game Pass, and neither developer Saber Interactive nor Microsoft has currently commented on when (or if) the game will be brought to the online subscription service.
Also, it isn't clear if cross-progression for the title is supported, which could also contribute to the developer's decision not to include the title on Game Pass at this time.
Unfortunately, none of the other Evil Dead video games are available on Game Pass right now either. If you're looking to play either the new title or any previous Evil Dead video games, you'll have to purchase them for your respective console.
Is 'Evil Dead: The Game' available on Xbox One and other previous-generation consoles?
While some games, like Gotham Knights, have had to cancel the original plans to be released across generations of consoles, Evil Dead: The Game has kept its promise. Not only is the horror title available for both Xbox One and PS4 players, but the game also comes will full cross-platform compatibility, which means you can play with others online regardless of what generation console they're logging into the game on.