One 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Said the Show Will Likely End After Season 17

But, there's something compelling about the show that has kept people intrigued since 2005, and new generations of fans have also begun to grow attached to the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial.

The show's ending has been a topic of conversation for years, but one Grey's star may have just confirmed that the series will be ending sooner than many imagined.

Is Grey's Anatomy ending after Season 17? Read on to find out what Giacomo Gianniotti (aka Dr. Andrew DeLuca) said about the end.