Is Fox's 'MasterChef' Staged? Here's How Real It Really Is

Is Fox's 'MasterChef' Staged? Here's How Real It Really IsBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 24 2021, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Whether it's Kristin Cavallari moving to Europe on The Hills or Phaedra Parks accusing Kandi Burruss of rape on RHOA, reality television fans find it hard to believe that their favorite shows are scripted. While some shows have come out and revealed that certain aspects were strictly made for TV, others stand firm that their content is real.
With recent incidents that transpired on MasterChef, fans are convinced that the show is totally staged. And while there hasn’t been much proof that has come to light, things have taken a turn. After a deep dive into the world of MasterChef, we’re prepared to set the record straight. Read on to find out if the cooking series is really staged.
Former ‘MasterChef’ contestant Ben Starr says that the cooking series is “highly engineered fiction.”
Hell hath no fury like a former contestant scorned. Season 2’s Ben Starr did not have the best time on the show. And after being portrayed in a light that he was not proud of, the former contestant is spilling all of the tea.
“MasterChef is entertainment,” he wrote on a blog (via RadarOnline). “First and foremost. It is not real. It is not a competition. It is highly engineered fiction … designed to keep you watching from episode to episode. There is NOTHING real about reality TV.”
Ben also went on to describe how he witnessed the ugly side of reality television and had to sign a strict contract about how he would be portrayed on the cooking series. Not to mention, he claimed that the often pieced-together sound bites are recorded throughout the entire season and cobbled together.
“They’re really good at that," Ben wrote. ”They even did it to me … strung together a sentence from three separate sound bites scattered from my interviews at various points during filming. They created it out of thin air.”
Ben then went on to share that the contestants were told to wear the same clothes to help streamline the editing process.
“This is so they can cut and paste ANY comment made in an interview and paste it anywhere in the entire season they like, taking it completely out of context and turning it into something else,” Ben claimed. "What you see on your screen is NOT how things played out in real life."
Ben also shared that ‘MasterChef’ being staged took a toll on the emotional health of the contestants.
Competing on a game show is thought to be a fun and rewarding opportunity. But, Ben’s truth is one that has the potential to shift the way many look at reality television — especially since the emotional health of contestants could be at stake.
In his blog post, Ben shared how contestants are subjected to high levels of intentional stress that takes a toll on their emotions. Not to mention, they are often left in hotel rooms alone and can’t leave without an escort.
"On seasons subsequent to mine, contestants were plied with alcohol to loosen their tongues and feel more confident saying things that personal decorum might otherwise prevent them from saying while sober,” Ben said.
Most people want to believe that the reality they are shown is true, but in retrospect, producers have a job to put on a great show. And with that responsibility in mind, some of them don’t mind getting creative to make it happen.