Is Fox's 'MasterChef' Staged? Here's How Real It Really Is

Whether it's Kristin Cavallari moving to Europe on The Hills or Phaedra Parks accusing Kandi Burruss of rape on RHOA , reality television fans find it hard to believe that their favorite shows are scripted. While some shows have come out and revealed that certain aspects were strictly made for TV, others stand firm that their content is real.

With recent incidents that transpired on MasterChef , fans are convinced that the show is totally staged. And while there hasn’t been much proof that has come to light, things have taken a turn. After a deep dive into the world of MasterChef, we’re prepared to set the record straight. Read on to find out if the cooking series is really staged.

Former ‘MasterChef’ contestant Ben Starr says that the cooking series is “highly engineered fiction.”

Hell hath no fury like a former contestant scorned. Season 2’s Ben Starr did not have the best time on the show. And after being portrayed in a light that he was not proud of, the former contestant is spilling all of the tea.

“MasterChef is entertainment,” he wrote on a blog (via RadarOnline). “First and foremost. It is not real. It is not a competition. It is highly engineered fiction … designed to keep you watching from episode to episode. There is NOTHING real about reality TV.”

Ben also went on to describe how he witnessed the ugly side of reality television and had to sign a strict contract about how he would be portrayed on the cooking series. Not to mention, he claimed that the often pieced-together sound bites are recorded throughout the entire season and cobbled together. “They’re really good at that," Ben wrote. ”They even did it to me … strung together a sentence from three separate sound bites scattered from my interviews at various points during filming. They created it out of thin air.”

I just learned Masterchef Jr is fake/staged and I'm kinda relieved the kids aren't actually cooking gods while I'm a VTuber — Raine Yi 💦【Slime EN/KR VTuber】 (@RaineYiVTube) June 20, 2021 Source: Twitter

