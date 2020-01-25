Is Prince Harry Losing His Title? Royal Fans Are Freaking Out

Let's face it: Prince Harry was never destined to be king. That burden rests on the shoulders of his older brother, Prince William. Still, Harry has remained a senior member of the royal family — complete with a life of privilege, a busy schedule of official appearances, absolutely zero privacy, and of course, a royal title.

When Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018, his official title became "His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex." However, in light of a surprising choice by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "take a step back," it looks like things are changing in that department.

Let's take a look at the timeline of events leading up to "Mexit" — and what that means for Meghan and Harry's royal titles.