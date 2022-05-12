Is the Malevolent Sea Monster in Apple TV Plus's Miniseries 'The Essex Serpent' a Real Legend?

That being said, she found inspiration for The Essex Serpent inside a 17th-century pamphlet.

"I first heard of this mythical serpent courtesy of my husband, who’d been reading a little 1938 book called Companion Into Essex. The book includes an excerpt from a pamphlet printed at Clerkenwell in 1669, which relates the appearance of 'a Monstrous Serpent,'" Sarah's post on the British Library's Living Knowledge blog reads.

The pamphlet (which she later found in the British Library catalogs) was titled The Flying Serpent, or, Strange News out of Essex.