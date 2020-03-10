Baby Yoda Is Back With 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 — What We Know So Far

The Mandalorian is Disney+'s first live-action Star Wars television series, released exclusively on their streaming platform to massive ratings. After Season 1 concluded, fans were dying to know what happened next.

If you're having Baby Yoda withdrawals, don't worry, so are we.

How does the Mandalorian continue to keep the Child safe? What is next on their journey?

The good news for fans is there's going to be a Season 2 — and sooner than you think. Here's what we know so far.