Is 'Manifest' Coming to an End With Season 3? Some Fans Are Worried

Season 3 of Manifest plunged the group of passengers who mysteriously survived the plane ride from Jamaica to New York right into the deep end.

The introduction of Angelina's (Holly Taylor) character in the Season 3 premiere, the revelations about the sapphire — a mysterious substance with supposed religious connotations — and the conflicts stirred up by the "meth heads" kept viewers coming back for more. So, will there be a Season 4 of Manifest? Is Season 3 the last season of the show?