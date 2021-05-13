Is 'Manifest' Coming to an End With Season 3? Some Fans Are Worried

Is 'Manifest' Coming to an End With Season 3? Some Fans Are WorriedBy Leila Kozma
May. 13 2021, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Season 3 of Manifest plunged the group of passengers who mysteriously survived the plane ride from Jamaica to New York right into the deep end.
The introduction of Angelina's (Holly Taylor) character in the Season 3 premiere, the revelations about the sapphire — a mysterious substance with supposed religious connotations — and the conflicts stirred up by the "meth heads" kept viewers coming back for more. So, will there be a Season 4 of Manifest? Is Season 3 the last season of the show?
So, is 'Manifest' coming to an end with Season 3?
Season 3 of Manifest had no shortage of unexpected twists and turns. The supernatural drama kept viewers intrigued thanks to its carefully curated roster of clues about the group's purpose in life and ultimate destination. Created by Jeff Rake, the show attained cult status during its less than three-year-long run on NBC. So, what's next? Is Season 3 the last season of Manifest?
NBC has yet to greenlight Season 4 of 'Manifest.'
Unfortunately for curious fans, NBC has yet to announce its latest plans for the show.
The broadcasting giant is set to unveil its fall 2021 lineup on Friday, May 14, 2021, per Deadline. Manifest is just one of the shows currently on the line, alongside the likes of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls, and Debris. Shows like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls might get moved to Netflix and Peacock, according to Deadline.
Fortunately for worried fans, Manifest received some of the strongest ratings in the group. Although Season 3 saw a drop in the overall viewership numbers — the Season 1 premiere drew in more than 10 million people, a rare feat with which Season 3 could hardly keep pace — the majority of the episodes attracted more than 3 million viewers on average just the same.
The Season 3 premiere of Manifest drew in around 4 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale. The consequent episodes saw a slight decrease, attracting roughly around 2.9 million on average. Meanwhile, the most popular episode to date in Season 4 of Good Girls was watched by around 1.7 million viewers.
'Manifest' was sold to NBC with a six-season plan.
Developed by Warner Bros. TV and Uni TV, Manifest was first sold to NBC with a six-season plan. Unlike, for instance, some of the Dick Wolf shows, NBC has ordered new Manifest episodes on an annual basis so far. Manifest fans have already started using the #RenewManifest hashtag on Twitter in the hope of making the six-season plan a reality.
As long as it's not officially canceled, there's still hope for more Manifest.
Catch new episodes of Manifest every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.