Trey Songz Arrested Following Physical Altercation With Police

The event, which was captured on video, shows Trey, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, engaging in a physical fight with police who attempted to detain him following a separate previous issue where other fans also in attendance heckled him.

So, what actually went down during Neverson's latest scuffle with law enforcement? Here are all the known details of the ordeal as well as what may happen moving forward for the star as he navigates the legalities of this particular issue.

Fans can be heard clearly in the video yelling at the officer to stop attacking Neverson, with the altercation only growing more intense as the singer put the law enforcement representative in a headlock and punched him in the head. Eventually, more officers arrived and Trey Songz was placed in custody while onlookers continued to yell at the police to arrest the first officer on the scene.

Once that happened, witnesses to the event claim Neverson was approached by the officer in question, who immediately got physical with the star despite only just arriving on the scene. Due to the abrupt nature of the officer's approach and a seemingly present fear for his safety, he began swinging back.

According to on-the-scene footage acquired by TMZ , Neverson's situation seemingly stemmed from the fact that fans in the seated rows behind him were heckling the "Bottoms Up" singer for quite some time during the game, causing him to respond a bit harshly and telling them to stop.

Trey Songz did have charges placed on him following the event.

The Kansas City police detailed the situation as a whole late on Jan. 24 when the charges raised against Neverson were made public. For his actions at the football game, the singer is being charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. Both trespassing and resisting arrest are considered misdemeanors in the state of Missouri, whereas assaulting an officer carries the minimum penalties to constitute a low-grade felony.

Although he is currently still on a 24-hour hold in the local jail, Neverson is expected to be released on Jan. 25 ahead of a court hearing for his aforementioned charges, neither he nor his representative counsel has released a statement regarding the impending legal trial yet.