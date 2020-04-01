K-Pop Star Jaejoong Pulled a Distasteful April Fools' Day Prank

Obviously, the coronavirus is no laughing matter, so you can probably guess how disappointed fans were when they heard Jaejoong lied about having it. On Wednesday, April 1, the K-pop icon took to Instagram, claiming he had the illness, garnering concern and shock from his devoted fans as well as various media outlets, according to New York Times. South Korea has been a major hotspot for the disease, and this would have been terrible news for the K-pop community.