Where Is Crystal Theobald's Cousin, Jaimie McIntyre, Now After 'Why Did You Kill Me?'

The 24-year-old mom of two was shot while riding in her family's car in Riverside, Calif. In the months that followed, her family members began hearing that her killing was from gang-related violence.

The Netflix documentary Why Did You Kill Me? covers the 2006 murder of Crystal Theobald and her family's subsequent quest to track the killers down on social media.

Their online crusade revealed a lot of information about the night of Theobald's murder, and they were able to give the authorities the names of a few key suspects.

Because police interrogations only yielded so much information, Theobald's mom, Belinda Lane, and her cousin, Jaimie McIntyre , took matters into their own hands. The two began creating fake profiles on MySpace to get information from suspects.

Jaimie McIntyre and Belinda Lane made MySpace profiles to solve the murder.

While all of the members Crystal Theobald's tight-knit family were torn up by her 2006 murder, Belinda Lane and Jaimie McIntyre turned their grief into action. Crystal Theobald was about a decade older than her McIntyre, and she took on an older sister type of role. In Why Did You Kill Me? McIntyre said that Theobald "opened [her] imagination," and she has memories of them playing with dolls together. After the murder, McIntyre shared her feelings and her sadness on MySpace.

Crystal Theobald's brother, Nick Theobald, later told McIntyre that there were a lot of 5150 gang members on the site. McIntyre then realized she could use social media to find out crucial information about the murder from those in the gang. "I talked to my aunt, Belinda, and I said, 'MySpace, I can go on there and I can search for you. I can get information for you,'" McIntyre recalled in the documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

Lane agreed that it was a decent idea, but she didn't know much about MySpace. McIntyre, on the other hand, had extensive knowledge of the site. She created two authentic looking profiles, one with fake pictures (for "Rebecca"), and one with photos of Crystal Theobald (aka the "Angel" page). "I knew everything about it," McIntyre said about MySpace. "The ins and outs — how to make it look like this, how to make this pop up in your text, how to make colored text. Everything."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

McIntyre communicated with multiple men in 5150, including William "Jokes" Sotelo. Through her interactions with Sotelo, she learned that he drove the same type of car as the one seen during the murder. She eventually let her aunt take over the page, and Lane continued the conversation. She asked probing questions to find out where the suspects lived, and to learn about their families.

Though Belinda Lane wanted to use the information from the MySpace chats to hunt down the people involved, she later decided to confront Sotelo. After he was asked specifically about Theobald's murder, Sotelo fled to Mexico. A decade later, he was arrested. Sotelo is now serving out a 22-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter in connection to Theobald's death.