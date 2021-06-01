Here Are the Odds in the Jake Paul Tyron Woodley Fight

As of now on Sportsbetting.ag, Jake Paul is a -160 favorite to win against the former UFC Welterweight Champion. Woodley, on the other hand, is a +130, meaning you will earn $130 for every $100 that you bet on "The Chosen One" to win.

For Paul, Woodley represents a step up in competition, as he's demonstrated that he at least somewhat knows how to throw a punch.