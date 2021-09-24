Body Found in Illinois River Identified as Missing Student Jelani Day — Details

Social media has long argued about the lack of media attention surrounding missing Black and Brown people. With the news of the late Gabby Petito spreading like wildfire and gaining national media attention, many people believe that there is a prejudice against people of color. And that belief has intensified with the tragic death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day.

The 25-year-old, who was a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, was first reported missing on Aug. 23, 2021. However, Jelani being missing didn’t make national headlines until his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, went to the press . Unfortunately, on Sept. 23, 2021, reports shared that a body found in the Illinois River was identified as Jelani Day. Now, Jelani’s family and social media alike want to know the cause of his death. Here’s what we know.

Jelani Day’s cause of death has yet to be released.

Per a press release obtained by KWQC, the LaSalle County Coroner’s office shares that Jelani’s cause of death is currently unknown and is pending further investigation and toxicology testing. According to the press release, authorities say that his “family had last spoken to him in the evening hours of Monday, August 23, 2021. Jelani was last seen at the Illinois State University campus on August 24, 2021, and his last known location was at Beyond Hello, in Bloomington, Tuesday morning, at 9:21 a.m.”

As the outlet notes, law enforcement found Jelani’s vehicle in Peru, Ill., on Aug. 26, 2021. And based on what the Peru Police Department discovered, an extensive search led by several agencies was conducted. But, they were unable to find Jelani.

An additional search on Sept. 4, 2021, in the LaSalle Peru area produced the body of an identified male that was recovered near the "south bank of the Illinois River, approximately ¼ mile east of the Illinois Rt. 251 Bridge." The body was later identified on Sept. 23, 2021, through “forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison,” according to the press release.

Although Jelani's cause of death is unknown, authorities believe that his death is unusual. “Foul play or not, it’s unusual,” John Fermon of the Bloomington Police Department told WCIA. “Just right off the bat it was unusual. Do I want to say that it was foul play suspected, we don’t know. It was just so unusual and somewhat suspicious that it just kind of peaked our interest of 'Hey, this is not normally how a missing persons case goes.'"

