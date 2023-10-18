Home > News > Human Interest Palestinian Driver Filmed a Scary Encounter With Jep Sedgwick and Nathan Barba A video of a frightening attack of a Palestinian driver has gone viral. Jep Sedgwick and Nathan Barba have been identified as the attackers. By D.M. Oct. 17 2023, Published 10:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@clarissabitar

A scary ordeal unfolded in San Francisco, with two men trying to attack someone who was sitting in their car. Clarissa Bitar, who goes by @clarissabitar, uploaded a video of the encounter on TikTok and it has already gained nearly 1 million views. “I was picking up my gf… When these racists dudes started harassing me, calling me retarded after seeing Palestine on my sweatshirt,” Clarissa captioned the clip. The men, Jep Sedgwick and Nathan Barba, are seen in the video attacking Clarissa’s car.

The clip begins with a man, later identified as Jep, approaching Clarissa’s car. “What’s going on?” Clarissa asks as Jep reaches his hand inside the vehicle. Clarissa attempts to close the window as Jep then tries to break the glass before the window closes completely. Unsuccessful in his plan, Jep then proceeds to kick the car before returning to the sidewalk to recruit his partner in crime. Nathan joins in on the attack by taunting Clarissa while Jep delivers two more kicks to the car.

The video enraged TikTokers, who slammed the men for the unprovoked attack. Shortly after Clarissa posted the clip, netizens identified the unruly duo as Jep and Nathan. Here’s an update on the controversy surrounding the pair of criminals and the fallout from the viral video.

Jep Sedgwick was fired from his job.

Jep and Nathan were quickly identified as the assailants who attacked Clarissa. According to Conan Daily, both men deactivated their social media accounts shortly after the incident. Jep has also faced disciplinary action from his employer, PitchBook, and was fired from his job after the video went viral. In a statement posted on Twitter, PitchBook confirmed that Jep was fired and condemned his actions.

“We investigated this incident as soon as we learned of it. PitchBook doesn't tolerate violence or harassment of any kind,” the company said. “The individual in the video is no longer with the company, and the actions in the video don't represent PitchBook.”

Meanwhile, Nathan is reportedly employed by Invictus Growth Partners. The University of Southern California graduate has been working with the private equity firm since June. However, the company hasn't commented on the viral incident yet.

Others have been fired for incidents like Jep and Nathan’s.

