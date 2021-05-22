The scandalous divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become a messy, emotional rollercoaster that's culminated in a reversal of fortunes for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The court of public opinion has seemed to have somewhat vindicated Johnny Depp after reports that she was abusive and manipulative towards him began surfacing online.

However, as media outlets and fans following the case began digging into the details, there was much to suggest that the abuse wasn't a one-sided affair, and Amber Heard even admitted to "hitting" her ex-husband with pots, pans, and vases.

Much of their dirty laundry was aired out for public consumption following Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit with The Sun who labeled the actor as a "wife-beater," a case that the actor would ultimately lose.

Depp's legal team tried to overturn the ruling on the "Wife Beater" lawsuit and brought up that Heard was lying about donating the full $7 million amount to both of the organizations, stating the pledge was no more than a "stunt" according to Insider .

In fact, the judge who presided over Depp's libel trial even cited Heard's donation as a testament to her character, stating that the donation was "hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger."

At the time, Heard stated "As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully, help those less able to defend themselves. As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7 million, and $7 million is being donated."

Many had expressed opinions online that Amber had only married Depp in order to advance her own career and bank account, which is why it made headlines when she announced she'd be donating her $7 million settlement cash to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Johnny Depp’s attorney via Access Hollywood “Mr. Depp is not suing the ACLU. Rather he is moving to compel relevant documents and testimony from the ACLU relevant to his defamation case against Ms. Heard pending in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia." pic.twitter.com/UeSa74LKrI

The court filings indicate that the actor and his attorneys are looking for "discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations (from the ACLU Foundation and Mr. Romero); communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp (from all ACLU Witnesses); discovery concerning Ms. Heard's work as an 'ambassador' for the ACLU Foundation."

The defamation suit was filed two years after Depp and Heard's divorce settlement. While Depp and his team failed to overturn the decision, they seem intent on discovering if Heard ever really made good on her promise of fulfilling the donation.

"… Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge. However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp’s false accusations against her."

Her reps stated , "Mr. Depp’s effort to plant stories in the media criticizing Amber for not yet fulfilling all the donations she pledged to charity is yet another desperate attempt to divert attention from the UK Court’s findings relating to allegations of Mr. Depp committing domestic abuse and violence."

In fact, the team confirmed that the actress hadn't made the promised amount, in a response to Depp's request for discovery. The reasoning? Heard has incurred significant expenses following the lawsuit Depp filed a defamation suit against her.

So how much of the money from Amber's divorce settlement with the actor was actually donated to charity?

That's what Depp and his team of attorneys are attempting to ascertain. The Children's Hospital Los Angeles has confirmed that they received a $100,000 donation from the actress, which means that $6,900,000 should be going to the ACLU, as per Heard's post-divorce comments.

So now, Depp's lawyers are pressuring the ACLU to reveal the full amount that Heard had donated to the organization in what appears to be an attempt to speak to her character. Should the amount be considerably lower than $6,900,000, it would more than likely be another point for the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp movement.

On the other hand, the ACLU declined Depp's request to cooperate. Now, Depp has filed a motion in the New York Supreme Court to create pressure on the nonprofit organization.

"Justice for Johnny Depp" began making the rounds on social media for some time now highlighting the mistreatment that the star reportedly suffered at the hands of Amber Heard and addressing a "double standard" of abuse. While a lot of their dirty laundry was aired that suggests there was physical, emotional, and mental abuse sustained by both parties, it seems that Depp has suffered more career setbacks than Heard.

Johnny Depp's attorney's statement on the misinformation circulating about him suing ACLU. Amber Heard's lawyer continues to insist on their lies that she pledged to fulfill the donation over 10 years but she already perjured in UK by declaring in her Witness S that she DONATED pic.twitter.com/tauGtyGKAQ — Ernst Stavro Blofeld (@SPECTRE_Chief) May 21, 2021

An online petition to have Amber removed from Aquaman 2 reached nearly 2 million signatures, but Warner Bros. went ahead and announced that the actress would be reprising her role as Meera despite the blowback. Meanwhile, the WB appeared to no longer have any interest in bringing Johnny Depp back as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series and replaced him with Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen.

It's difficult to ascertain what Depp and his team are attempting to accomplish with the discovery. Whether it's just to further prove that Amber Heard isn't the victim that her divorce or Depp's defamation case portrayed her to be. It could be that they are yet attempting to overturn the ruling again, despite the fact that it was thrown out.

Unbeknownst to Johnny Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to @realamberheard she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla & Space-X founder Elon Musk. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Source: https://t.co/BMVmHDEqcj — Marley M (@quietheartbeatz) May 20, 2021

A big misconception about the situation between Depp and Heard is that the What's Eating Gilbert Grape actor is suing the ACLU to get access to the donation amount. This isn't the case, they are simply asking for their compliance in an official New York filing.

