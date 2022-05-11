There’s Already a Documentary for the 'Johnny vs. Amber' Saga — Here’s Where You Can Watch

There’s Already a Documentary for the 'Johnny vs. Amber' Saga — Here’s Where You Can WatchBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 11 2022, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
For the past few weeks, all eyes have been on the ongoing defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The infamous celebrity court case is the culmination of years of drama and allegations between the two stars. Having been previously married, they divorced amidst back-and-forth allegations of domestic violence. While we're all watching the live trial right now, you can now check out a documentary about the lead-up to the case.
The dramatic and harrowing saga between these big name celebrities has been recounted in a documentary series called Johnny vs. Amber, and this two-part series has just been made available in the United States. Where can you watch it?
Here's where to watch the 'Johnny vs. Amber' documentary series.
The defamation case between Johnny and Amber comes from years of controversy. While Amber has previously accused Johnny of physical abuse and manipulation during their relationship, Johnny would later refute the claims and allege that Amber instead was the abuser between them. They officially went to court in April 2022. The public largely seems to favor Johnny while antagonizing Amber throughout the trial. The supposed incompetence of Amber's legal team has also been documented throughout.
As of early May 2022, the public is still waiting to hear about the results of the trial, but the controversy leading up to this historic case has existed for years prior. In fact, the major events throughout their conflict has been documented in a two-part series simply titled Johnny vs. Amber. The documentary follows the libel case that Johnny took out against UK-based news publications in which Johnny is labeled a "wife-beater." The documentary features interviews with the UK legal teams.
The two parts reportedly cover the story from two perspectives. One episode focuses on Johnny's side of the story while the other episode gives insight to Amber's side.
According to IMDb, Johnny vs. Amber was initially released in 2021. Johnny vs. Amber is currently streaming on Discovery Plus, according to sites like Broadway World. If you want a deeper dive on the ongoing conflict, this is the place to check it out.
As for the largely-publicized defamation case, the story is still ongoing. As of writing, we're still weeks away from a clear verdict on the lawsuit between Johnny and Amber. Closing arguments and deliberation are expected to take place starting on May 27. While the court of public opinion largely favors Johnny Depp in the case, only time will tell how the conflict will end.
As for Amber Heard, she has fallen hard into disfavor. The internet has previously accused her of quoting movie lines and faking a crying photo in order to try and curry sympathy. Fans of the DCEU film series are even calling for her to be removed from the franchise altogether. She will soon appear in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
