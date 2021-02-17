Jon Stewart Asked for Comedy Writers — He Got Flooded With Memes Instead

In case you didn't know, Jon is planning a return to TV. The popular and well-respected comedian took The Daily Show to new heights after taking over the reins from host Craig Kilborn (who went on to become host for The Late Late Show). Under Jon's leadership, The Daily Show churned out countless spinoffs and helped breed other big time stars: Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and eventually Trevor Noah.

Trevor took over hosting duties after just a short stint as a correspondent in 2014, and the show has continued to flourish under his lead hosting duties, with a slew of other correspondents who've also branched out and gotten programs of their own (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, for example.)

So when Jon Stewart left as Daily Show host in 2015, many people wondered when he'd be back in business as a full-time TV show host.