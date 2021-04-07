A Kanye West Documentary 21 Years in the Making Has Found a Home With Netflix

There’s no argument that Kanye West is one of the most polarizing figures in the entertainment industry. Over the years, we’ve all watched as he captivated us with his unique artistry and views on the political climate in the U.S. And while things have changed in recent years — thanks to controversial comments and actions that he’s made — he has both lost and gained fans of all ages.

Kanye's personal life has always been a hot topic. There are many things that we all already know, but plenty of things we don’t. That’s why the news of a documentary on Netflix about Kanye has put social media in a frenzy. With so many events and incidents to address, this project is slated to give fans a better understanding of the man behind all the drama. So, when will the documentary be released? Here’s everything we know.

Kanye West’s documentary has been in the making for over 20 years. This documentary captured when he was just a driven producer to when he was one of the most recognizable faces in music. If people weren’t inspired by Ye before, they will be after watching that.

While there were rumors circulating that the streaming platform had to shell out a cool $30 million to own the rights to produce the project, Netflix has refuted those claims.

Of course, you can expect the streaming platform to pull out all of the stops when it comes to producing the project. It is said to span the last 21 years of Kanye's life and career. And since there is a lot of ground to cover, the documentary will reportedly be created as a series.

Apparently, the Netflix documentary will be available for streaming later this year.

Kanye fans can expect the documentary about his life and career to hit the streaming platform later this year. Kanye has been through so much throughout his life and career. From joining the Roc-A-Fella team, producing for music brightest stars, and having ups and downs with his mental health, it has been quite a ride for the star. So, it makes perfect sense that a documentary about his life is in the works.

Fans can expect a deep dive into Kanye’s career and how the death of his mother impacted him.

We can all agree that there are many layers to Kanye. At times, he can seem very serious and militant, while on other occasions, he can be playful and quite charming. No matter how you view the star, there’s no argument that he has dealt with loss and the ups and downs of juggling his career the best way he knew how. And fans can expect the documentary to fill in the blanks to unanswered questions.

Per The Guardian , the multi-part documentary is set to give fans the real inside scoop to Kanye’s life. The project will include 21 years of various video footage, including home videos that were shot by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

This is not the pair’s first rodeo. They directed and produced West’s 2004 music video for the hit “Jesus Walks Version 3” and “Through the Wire.” They also produced and directed the 2012 ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Benji” and have worked on various music videos for other artists.

Article continues below advertisement

While many fans are hoping to get details about Kanye’s divorce, it has yet to be confirmed whether it will be covered in the documentary. There are plenty of other incidents and issues fans would love to get knowledge on, though. For starters, Kanye’s relationship with his longtime mentor and “brother” Jay-Z has suffered over the years. And it has become a hot topic for fans who are wondering whether the two stars will ever mend their relationship.

A Kanye West documentary with College Dropout/Jay Z beginnings, 808’s dealing w/ tragedy, MBDTF controversy & Hawaii retreat, YEEZUS’ experimental era, TLOP’s stacked celebrity studio sessions, Wyoming albums, Pusha v Drake situation? Streets is not ready. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) April 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING



a Kanye West documentary is coming soon to Netflix!



it took 21 years to make, and will no doubt be incredible💫🐻



LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/9WV0MB9fbv — We Love Rap (@rapisfunn) April 6, 2021 Source: Twitter

My hope in Kanye West's documentary is that it spreads awareness about mental illness and the importance of therapy and the support of the people around you



I feel like that is a moral to learn in Kanye's more recent times — BAM. RAP 🇵🇸 (@BAMBOOMRAP) April 7, 2021 Source: Twitter