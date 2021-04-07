Logo
Kanye West
A Kanye West Documentary 21 Years in the Making Has Found a Home With Netflix

Apr. 7 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

There’s no argument that Kanye West is one of the most polarizing figures in the entertainment industry. Over the years, we’ve all watched as he captivated us with his unique artistry and views on the political climate in the U.S. And while things have changed in recent years — thanks to controversial comments and actions that he’s made — he has both lost and gained fans of all ages.

Kanye's personal life has always been a hot topic. There are many things that we all already know, but plenty of things we don’t. That’s why the news of a documentary on Netflix about Kanye has put social media in a frenzy. With so many events and incidents to address, this project is slated to give fans a better understanding of the man behind all the drama. So, when will the documentary be released? Here’s everything we know.

What is the Kanye West Netflix documentary release date?

Kanye fans can expect the documentary about his life and career to hit the streaming platform later this year. Kanye has been through so much throughout his life and career. From joining the Roc-A-Fella team, producing for music brightest stars, and having ups and downs with his mental health, it has been quite a ride for the star. So, it makes perfect sense that a documentary about his life is in the works.

Apparently, the Netflix documentary will be available for streaming later this year.

Of course, you can expect the streaming platform to pull out all of the stops when it comes to producing the project. It is said to span the last 21 years of Kanye's life and career. And since there is a lot of ground to cover, the documentary will reportedly be created as a series.

While there were rumors circulating that the streaming platform had to shell out a cool $30 million to own the rights to produce the project, Netflix has refuted those claims. 

Fans can expect a deep dive into Kanye’s career and how the death of his mother impacted him.

We can all agree that there are many layers to Kanye. At times, he can seem very serious and militant, while on other occasions, he can be playful and quite charming. No matter how you view the star, there’s no argument that he has dealt with loss and the ups and downs of juggling his career the best way he knew how. And fans can expect the documentary to fill in the blanks to unanswered questions.

Per The Guardian, the multi-part documentary is set to give fans the real inside scoop to Kanye’s life. The project will include 21 years of various video footage, including home videos that were shot by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. 

This is not the pair’s first rodeo. They directed and produced West’s 2004 music video for the hit “Jesus Walks Version 3” and “Through the Wire.” They also produced and directed the 2012 ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Benji” and have worked on various music videos for other artists. 

While many fans are hoping to get details about Kanye’s divorce, it has yet to be confirmed whether it will be covered in the documentary.

There are plenty of other incidents and issues fans would love to get knowledge on, though. For starters, Kanye’s relationship with his longtime mentor and “brother” Jay-Z has suffered over the years. And it has become a hot topic for fans who are wondering whether the two stars will ever mend their relationship.

Not to mention, his late mother Donda West. Real Kanye fans know that his relationship with Donda held him together. And once she was gone, things were never really the same in Kanye’s world. Some fans even argue that it was the beginning of the “New Kanye.”

It goes without saying that the Kanye documentary will be one of the streaming platform's biggest releases.

