Kevin Bacon Promotes Social Distancing With New Viral Challenge

View this post on Instagram

Staying at home for the ones that we love 🏠. Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo 😂 Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️ Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. I nominate @BrooklynBeckham @DavidGardner @Gneville2 @RosemaryFerguson_ @GordonGram and @J_Corden

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:40am PDT