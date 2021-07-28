Logo
'King Richard'
Source: Warner Bros.

The 'King Richard' Trailer Has Already Won Over Venus and Serena Williams Fans

By

Jul. 28 2021, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Legends are raised by legends!

Fans of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams likely know that the talented women went through blood, sweat, and tears to build their careers. Coming from humble beginnings and raised in Compton, Calif., Serena and Venus beat the odds and have become household names, all the while showcasing their #BlackGirlMagic.

While the stars have remained persistent throughout the tenure of their careers, their father — Richard Williams — was instrumental in their success. And the upcoming King Richard tells the story of how Richard and his daughters defied the odds stacked against them.

Now that the King Richard trailer has been released, it’s time to dissect just what fans can look forward to.

King Richard
Source: Warner Bros.
The ‘King Richard’ trailer shows that the power of family and faith can make any dream a reality.

The King Richard trailer kicks off with Richard Williams (Will Smith) entering his home as authorities are present with his wife and children. After inquiring about their visit, Richard learns that the police and the child services representative are concerned for the girls' well-being.

Richard immediately lets the cops and child protective services know that they have nothing to worry about. But when the representative insinuates that the parents are hard on their kids, Richard goes off.

Source: Warner Bros.

“I don’t even mind you saying that we are hard on these kids. You know why? Because we are,” Richard says.

Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) have been going through intense tennis practices with Richard as he prepares them for their careers.

As the trailer continues, Richard keeps helping the girls hone in on their skills and encouraging them along the way.

Since it’s clear that tennis is a white-dominated sport, the girls feel uncomfortable entering spaces where people tend to stare at them. But Richard boosts the girls' spirits to put their minds at ease.

King Richard
Source: Warner Bros.
“It’s OK, they just are not used to seeing good-looking people like us,” Richard tells the family.

Along the way, Richard tries to get the girls exposure, but many are not sold. Then, as their undeniable talent begins to shine at matches, the world takes notice and the girls start to rise in celebrity. The rest is literally history.

“This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams,” Richard tells his daughters in the trailer. “But they’re going to respect y’all.”

And that they certainly do!

Source: Twitter

'King Richard' has a slew of executive producers, including Serena and Venus Williams, and Isha Price.

Since King Richard is based on the story of Richard Williams and how he raised Venus and Serena, it’s only right that the tennis stars are part of the project.

Deadline reports that Serena, Venus, and their sister Isha Price served as executive producers. Other executive producers include James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd.

King Richard
Source: Warner Bros.
As for the direction, Reinaldo Marcus Green controled the lens along with Zach Baylin, who served as the screenwriter.

King Richard also features an all-star ensemble cast that film lovers will appreciate. With Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott in the mix, it’s easy to believe that King Richard may become one of the best pictures of 2021.

The best stories are always told when the individuals in question have a say on the script. And King Richard promises to make fans fall even more in love with the tennis champs and the Williams family as a whole.

King Richard
Source: Warner Bros.

Deadline reports that King Richard is set to be released on Nov. 19, 2021. The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following its cinematic release.

