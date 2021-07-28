The 'King Richard' Trailer Has Already Won Over Venus and Serena Williams Fans

Fans of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams likely know that the talented women went through blood, sweat, and tears to build their careers. Coming from humble beginnings and raised in Compton, Calif., Serena and Venus beat the odds and have become household names, all the while showcasing their #BlackGirlMagic.

Now that the King Richard trailer has been released, it’s time to dissect just what fans can look forward to.

While the stars have remained persistent throughout the tenure of their careers, their father — Richard Williams — was instrumental in their success. And the upcoming King Richard tells the story of how Richard and his daughters defied the odds stacked against them.

The ‘King Richard’ trailer shows that the power of family and faith can make any dream a reality.

The King Richard trailer kicks off with Richard Williams (Will Smith) entering his home as authorities are present with his wife and children. After inquiring about their visit, Richard learns that the police and the child services representative are concerned for the girls' well-being.

Richard immediately lets the cops and child protective services know that they have nothing to worry about. But when the representative insinuates that the parents are hard on their kids, Richard goes off.

“I don’t even mind you saying that we are hard on these kids. You know why? Because we are,” Richard says. Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) have been going through intense tennis practices with Richard as he prepares them for their careers.

As the trailer continues, Richard keeps helping the girls hone in on their skills and encouraging them along the way. Since it’s clear that tennis is a white-dominated sport, the girls feel uncomfortable entering spaces where people tend to stare at them. But Richard boosts the girls' spirits to put their minds at ease.

“It’s OK, they just are not used to seeing good-looking people like us,” Richard tells the family. Along the way, Richard tries to get the girls exposure, but many are not sold. Then, as their undeniable talent begins to shine at matches, the world takes notice and the girls start to rise in celebrity. The rest is literally history.

“This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams,” Richard tells his daughters in the trailer. “But they’re going to respect y’all.” And that they certainly do!

