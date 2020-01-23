We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-01-23-at-45407-pm-1579816475525.png
Source: Twitter

Brace Yourselves: A Mobile Version of 'Kingdom Hearts' Is Finally Coming Out

By

While catching up on podcasts, texting your parents, and reading a book are all perfectly adequate ways to pass the time during your daily commute, a new mobile game is about to completely revolutionize that daily trek to the office: Kingdom Hearts is unleashing a brand new mobile game, and I'm seriously psyched.

Japanese video game developer, Square Enix, created a special Twitter account to promote the game and announce this undeniably exciting news on Wednesday, Jan. 22. And if you're eagerly anticipating the release of the new game like I am, here is absolutely everything you need to know about the Kingdom Hearts mobile game before it comes out. 