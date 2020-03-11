We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Multiple K-Pop Tours Have Been Canceled Due to Coronavirus

It's hard to think of an industry that hasn't been affected by coronavirus by now, as people are living in extreme fear of both catching and passing along the sometimes deadly virus. While certain of these industries are thriving during this health epidemic (like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and soap), there are many who are losing out on business and profits as a result. 

Many musicians and festivals — including Stagecoach and Coachella — are struggling to continue to remain on schedule because of coronavirus, including several K-pop groups. K-pop is one of the most globally successful genres of music, but there have been some recent changes in their touring schedules 

Which K-pop groups have altered their tours because of coronavirus? Plus, find out which K-pop stars have given big donations for research into this deadly virus. 