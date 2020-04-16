This 'Bachelor' Alum Is Starring in a New Dating Show About Parenthood

Bachelor alum Kristy Katzmann it set to star in Season 1 as she searches for a man to settle down with.

Taking its contestants on an "unconventional journey toward love and motherhood," Fox's new show, Labor of Love , will attempt to match one woman with one of 15 potential wannabe-fathers in her search for a man to start a family with.

'Labor of Love' helps Kristy find a potential father for her child.

“I, of course, never thought I’d be 41 and single,” Kristy tells host, Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis, in the promo. Kristy has everything she could ever want — except a family. After an unsuccessful stint on The Bachelor, she's still single, but she doesn't want to let that stop her from starting a family of her own.

Source: YouTube

“Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family but has yet to meet the potential father of her children,” the press release reads, according to People. Kristin will help Kristy as she tries to find out if she'd "like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.”

"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show," Kristin told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy's side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting."

Source: YouTube