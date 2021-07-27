Some Viewers Think They See Lady Gaga Competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By now, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is full of familiar faces. We're getting to know Olympians from all over the world thanks to TV coverage and social media. Since there have been several new sports added to this year's Olympics, there are so many new athletes to get to know. One of them has a recognizable face.

Some viewers are sure that they've seen singer Lady Gaga competing in the Olympics. Not performing, but competing. But that can't be right, can it? If Twitter is any indication, she really is there. Here's what we know about if she's there and who people might be confusing her for.

But some people swear they have seen Mother Monster at the games. Although it's not her, there is an athlete who looks a lot like her and is making fans do a double-take. It turns out that an athlete named Julyana Al-Sadeq looks a lot like Gaga.

Unfortunately, no. Lady Gaga isn't attending the 2020 Olympics and hasn't even posted about the event. This may be expected since she's not known for her athletic abilities outside of her dancing on stage. Currently, she's been posting about preparing to perform at Radio City Music Hall in NYC with fellow singer Tony Bennett.

Julyana Al-Sadeq looks a lot like Lady Gaga.

Representing Jordan, Julyana is competing in taekwondo. According to her profile on the Olympics website, she's living her dream. Her ambition was to compete in the 2020 games and she's already an accomplished athlete. She became the first female athlete from Jordan to win gold in taekwondo at the Asian Games back in 2018.

Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/DMvSOHCGyn — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

Aside from being an athlete, Julyana has other interests. Her Twitter bio says that she studied Physical Education at the University of Jordan. On Instagram where she posts updates about her time at the Olympics, glimpses into her personal life back in Jordan, and selfies in which she — yes — sort of looks like Lady Gaga.

More and more people are beginning to notice just how similar they look and making jokes about their uncanny resemblance. One person posted several pictures of Julyana and wrote that Lady Gaga is "truly the queen of versatility," while others joked that she no longer cares about winning Oscars or Grammys anymore, just gold medals at the Olympics.