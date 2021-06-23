Celebrate Summer With Your Dog and the #LagunitasDogContest!By Anna Garrison
Jun. 23 2021, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
After a year of pandemic and quarantine crisis, everyone deserves to let the stress of 2020 roll off their shoulders—especially the animal companions who spent all that time inside with us. Thankfully, Lagunitas Brewing Company has everyone covered! Their new nationwide Lagunitas Dog Contest wants to celebrate you and your dog with a Doggy Boondoggle. Here's what we know about how to enter the contest for a chance to win!
Here's how to enter the #LagunitasDogContest.
Lagunitas is a dog lover's dream, and they've had dogs on their labels since 1993! Being such big fans of man's best friend, they're donating $20,000 to Best Friends Animal Society in addition to hosting this contest to boost dog appreciation everywhere. Now, they're encouraging others to show their appreciation for dogs too, and here's how you can enter their contest to win free beer and a free party!
Film a short video describing why your dog deserves the chance to party and how you would throw a bash worthy of your favorite pup. Entry is completely free, but you must be over 21 years of age to enter, and the contest is open to US residents only.
For more questions or entry information, don't forget to go to Lagunitas.com/dogparty. There will also be details about how to submit your entry! One hundred winners will be chosen by July 23, 2021. Don't forget to use the hashtag #LagunitasDogContest.
What do you win if you win the contest?
We're so glad you asked! As a contest winner, you're eligible for many fun prizes included in the dog party starter packs. According to the video, these packs include "swag for your dog," "beer money," and some fun mason jar glasses with dogs on them. Who needs more than that? Lagunitas hosts several delicious-sounding IPAs that would be the perfect complement to any puppy soirée.
Lagunitas is donating to Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit no-kill shelter that was founded in 1984. They are the nation's largest sanctuary for homeless animals, and let's face it, who wouldn't want to take home one of the adorable creatures they have? The Society has ten different locations and a host of Network partners, so if you're looking to adopt anytime soon, be sure to check out their website for all the places to do so!
It sounds like Lagunitas is doing everyone a favor and helping ring in a post-pandemic summer the best way they know how: with beer and your favorite quarantine companion. Contests pairing dogs and brews are rapidly becoming more popular, so rest assured if you don't end up winning this contest, there could be another right around the corner!
Don't forget to enter for your chance to win. What is there to lose?