Celebrate Summer With Your Dog and the #LagunitasDogContest!

We're so glad you asked! As a contest winner, you're eligible for many fun prizes included in the dog party starter packs. According to the video, these packs include "swag for your dog," "beer money," and some fun mason jar glasses with dogs on them. Who needs more than that? Lagunitas hosts several delicious-sounding IPAs that would be the perfect complement to any puppy soirée.

Lagunitas is donating to Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit no-kill shelter that was founded in 1984. They are the nation's largest sanctuary for homeless animals, and let's face it, who wouldn't want to take home one of the adorable creatures they have? The Society has ten different locations and a host of Network partners, so if you're looking to adopt anytime soon, be sure to check out their website for all the places to do so!

It sounds like Lagunitas is doing everyone a favor and helping ring in a post-pandemic summer the best way they know how: with beer and your favorite quarantine companion. Contests pairing dogs and brews are rapidly becoming more popular, so rest assured if you don't end up winning this contest, there could be another right around the corner!

Don't forget to enter for your chance to win. What is there to lose?