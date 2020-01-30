Cure Any and All Cases of the Travel Bug With These Last Minute Getaway Deals

Calling all snowbirds! For a limited time, there's a massive sale on winter flights to Mammoth Lakes Airport from over 100 U.S. cities. Customers can pay as low as $79 each way via United Airlines. To get the deal, customers must book by Feb. 5.

Additionally, Mammoth Mountain is offering an incredible deal, which includes two adult lift tickets for $199, with no blackout dates. The offer ends Jan. 31, though, so you'll want to book like, today.