18 Pre-COVID Problems We've Forgotten About Already

These trash ass girls stole the tip jar from my aunts boba shop in Santa Clara, CA. Her employees are hard workers and were so sad to find it missing. Twitter pls do your thing. Call the cops if you recognize em and RT please! pic.twitter.com/u9SQoB6zS5

Remember when a couple of young women went into a family-owned business so they could steal employees' hard-earned tips, and people joined together on the internet to find the people who did it ?

WE FOUND HER. We were nice enough to just ask her to do community service after her dad and brother begged us to go easy on her. Now she disappeared after mocking us about asking her to do her hours.Twitter, do your thing and find her. pic.twitter.com/vLVygjKIwx

Wasn't life so much simpler when people were less worried about losing their jobs due to a global pandemic and people weren't masking indoors so they could band together on the internet to take down thieves?

But, taking down hedge funds together is a pretty cool venture too.