Lisa Vanderpump Teases "Explosive and "Intense" Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Aug. 20 2021, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Just raise your glasses high... because Vanderpump Rules will finally be returning for Season 9 after a long hiatus — and there will be no shortage of drama. The last time viewers saw the SUR and TomTom crews (which consists of current and former employees) was during the virtual Season 8 reunion in the spring of 2020.
Since then, the cast line-up has changed considerably, as original stars Stassi Schroeder Clark and Kristen Doute were fired for their previous actions toward Faith Stowers, while new additions Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were axed for their past insensitive comments on social media. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also let go ahead of filming for the ninth season.
Though the dynamic will be different with the Season 9 stars, which include Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and several surprise newcomers, Lisa Vanderpump assured Distractify that the new episodes will be "as complicated" as the past ones.
While promoting her partnership with Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray, the entertainer and restaurateur spoke exclusively with Distractify about what fans can expect to see on Season 9, which Vanderpump Rules baby her grandchild will likely be close to, and whether she would ever participate in a season of The Real Housewives All-Stars.
Lisa Vanderpump says Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' is "intense on many, many levels."
Lisa noted that the reality series has been "Good as Gold" since it debuted in 2013 because it has always been focused on the "authentic storylines, deep relationships, [and] complicated connections" among her employees at SUR — and nobody ever shies away from taking sides.
She teased that Season 9 does stand apart from past years, but that it will still be very entertaining.
"It's a slightly different season, but it's definitely as complicated," Lisa said. "It did get a little intense on many, many levels. Things do get resolved, but there are some underlying tensions that did drive the story through the whole season."
While deep friendships have always been at the center of the show, a few things have changed over the years. Many of the stars no longer work in restaurants at all, Lala and Scheana have gone on to have babies of their own, and the setting has expanded to include Lisa's other eateries, TomTom and Pump.
The cast members may be making more adult decisions, but they're certainly not done fighting with each other.
"It was a little explosive..." Lisa said about shooting Season 9. "Just because they have babies doesn't mean they grow up."
Scheana and Lala's little girls won't be the only babies hanging around SUR in the near future. Lisa's daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, is expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo in early 2022.
The RHOBH alum, who is planning on going by "Nanny Pinky" once the baby arrives, suspects that her grandchild will be close with Scheana's daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davis.
"Scheana and Pandora used to work together at Villa Blanca and at SUR, so they know each other very well," the Pooch Perfect judge said. "I definitely think it will be fun for [the kids] to connect as they grow up."
The restaurateur is "too busy" to consider joining a season of 'The Housewives All-Stars.'
Following an emotional ninth season of RHOBH in 2019, Lisa shocked viewers and co-stars alike when she announced that she was leaving the Bravo series for good.
Lisa hasn't slowed down since then; in addition to VPR, she's recently been part of Pooch Perfect, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, and Vanderpump Dogs.
Though the latter show came out on Peacock, Lisa isn't inclined to join another series that's exclusive to the streaming service: The Real Housewives All-Stars.
The first season will include current Housewives, but the Season 2 cast will reportedly consist of former cast members Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Brandi Glanville.
"Oh God, no," Lisa responded about her interest in doing an All-Stars season. "They didn't ask me to do that. I did not have a good experience; that was the worst time of my life when I left Housewives. I did nine seasons, and I think that was enough."
Between her other commitments and writing her upcoming book, Lisa noted that she's "too busy" to participate.
While Lisa isn't exactly interested in going back on Housewives at the moment, she is passionate about entertaining and making her guests feel welcome. She uses Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray to make Villa Rosa smell fresh.
"What's incredible about the fabric spray is that you touch something, and it's released into the air," she shared. "You can touch it up to 100 times, so for me, with a lot of dogs that jump up onto the sofa, it's really nice to have this very fresh-smelling scent around."
A release date for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has not yet been announced, but viewers can catch up on past seasons on Peacock or on Hulu.