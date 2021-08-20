Lisa Vanderpump Teases "Explosive and "Intense" Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' (EXCLUSIVE)

Just raise your glasses high... because Vanderpump Rules will finally be returning for Season 9 after a long hiatus — and there will be no shortage of drama. The last time viewers saw the SUR and TomTom crews (which consists of current and former employees) was during the virtual Season 8 reunion in the spring of 2020.

Since then, the cast line-up has changed considerably, as original stars Stassi Schroeder Clark and Kristen Doute were fired for their previous actions toward Faith Stowers, while new additions Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were axed for their past insensitive comments on social media. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also let go ahead of filming for the ninth season.

Though the dynamic will be different with the Season 9 stars, which include Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and several surprise newcomers, Lisa Vanderpump assured Distractify that the new episodes will be "as complicated" as the past ones.

While promoting her partnership with Febreze Unstopables Touch Fabric Spray, the entertainer and restaurateur spoke exclusively with Distractify about what fans can expect to see on Season 9, which Vanderpump Rules baby her grandchild will likely be close to, and whether she would ever participate in a season of The Real Housewives All-Stars.

Lisa Vanderpump says Season 9 of 'Vanderpump Rules' is "intense on many, many levels."

Lisa noted that the reality series has been "Good as Gold" since it debuted in 2013 because it has always been focused on the "authentic storylines, deep relationships, [and] complicated connections" among her employees at SUR — and nobody ever shies away from taking sides. She teased that Season 9 does stand apart from past years, but that it will still be very entertaining.

"It's a slightly different season, but it's definitely as complicated," Lisa said. "It did get a little intense on many, many levels. Things do get resolved, but there are some underlying tensions that did drive the story through the whole season." While deep friendships have always been at the center of the show, a few things have changed over the years. Many of the stars no longer work in restaurants at all, Lala and Scheana have gone on to have babies of their own, and the setting has expanded to include Lisa's other eateries, TomTom and Pump.

The cast members may be making more adult decisions, but they're certainly not done fighting with each other. "It was a little explosive..." Lisa said about shooting Season 9. "Just because they have babies doesn't mean they grow up." Scheana and Lala's little girls won't be the only babies hanging around SUR in the near future. Lisa's daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, is expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo in early 2022.

