What to Know About Lizard Squad and Those Wild Claims

The new year is off to a strange start. Attorney L. Lin Wood went on a Twitter tirade on Jan. 4 claiming to have evidence of blackmail, pedophilia, and other heinous crimes committed by members of the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawyer has been working closely with the Trump administration to file lawsuits trying to claim that President-elect Joe Biden 's win is illegitimate.

The series of tweets, which have been released throughout the day, imply that he has evidence of such crimes, provided to him by the members of the Lizard Squad , and that Isaac Kappy knew of all of these claims before his death.

L. Lin Wood claims the late actor Isaac Kappy knew of this evidence.

The claims made by Wood on his Twitter account align closely with the conspiracies popularized by QAnon, which claim that most of the country's elite participate in secret pedophilic activity and blackmail, as well as send subliminal messages to people through art, music, and other mediums. These conspiracies have long since been debunked but often find resurgence through many far-right groups.

In his thread of tweets, Wood claims the late actor Isaac Kappy also knew of these "tapes," and that his suicide in 2019 was not as it seemed. Kappy, who made appearances in movies like Thor and Beerfest, was visibly struggling throughout his career. The day before his suicide, he made a lengthy post on Instagram, claiming, "I have recently been made to believe that I am the reincarnation of Judas Iscariot, the great betrayer."

Wood's claims go as far as to say Kappy's death was not an accident, and he even looped Jeffrey Epstein in as a member of this supposed elite group. There is absolutely no evidence to back up any of Wood's claims, and many have spoken out against his threads of tweets. Wood claims he will release the evidence he has (which supposedly is en route to President Trump as we speak), though we're not holding our breath.