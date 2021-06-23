'Loki' Director Kate Herron Celebrates Loki's Sexuality After the Episode Reveal

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of Loki.

In Episode 3 of Loki, everyone's favorite God of Mischief continues to steal hearts and take names, but one important reveal will ensure the show goes down in Marvel cinematic history: Loki casually confirms his bisexuality.

In a scene with Sylvie in which she and Loki discuss their past romances, she mentions there being "would-be princesses" or princes in his past and Loki says, "A bit of both."