Entertainment
‘Love, Simon’ Spin-Off Is Being Pulled From Disney+ and Heading to Hulu

When you think of Disney, typically princesses, toys that come to life, and a talking mouse come to mind. However, Disney is much more than what we may traditionally associate the brand with. With the launch of Disney+, fans can take in movies and shows from all Disney properties, including Marvel, ABC, and ESPN. With the wide range of entertainment Disney brings to the screen, fans were left a bit puzzled when Love, Simon fans got the news that its series spin-off would be moving streaming platforms.

Streaming giant, Hulu announced that the Love, Simon spinoff, which will now be titled Love, Victor, would move from Disney+ to Hulu. Sources told Variety that the reason for the move was because Disney didn’t think a show that contained “alcohol use and sexual exploration” would be appropriate for its “family-friendly” Disney+ service. This explanation didn’t exactly go over well for fans of the original film. 