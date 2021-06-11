Netflix's Hit French Series, 'Lupin,' Will Return for a "New Adventure" in Part Three

Inspired by the Maurice LeBlanc's fictional book series character, Arsène Lupin, Assane disguises himself and commits thefts of his own to find out the truth.

Viewers have been captivated by the various high-stakes escapades of master thief Assane Diop ( Omar Sy ) in Part 1 of the French Netflix show , Lupin . Year after his father is locked up for a theft he did not commit, Assane is inspired to seek revenge on his accusers, the Pellegrini family.

Many were thrilled to find out that the series had been picked up for a second part before the first had even debuted on the streaming service.

The fifth and final episode of Part 1 concludes with a cliffhanger unlike any other (SPOILER) — Assane's son, Raoul (Etan Simon) is kidnapped while attending a festival in honor of the fictional Lupin.

Part 2 dropped on June 11, and fans will finally get to find out how Assane will handle his son's disappearance. Though some outstanding questions from Part 1 will be answered, there will be new mysteries to unravel in the latest set of episodes.

Is there going to be a Part Three of 'Lupin?'

Netflix, once again, showed further confidence in Lupin by renewing it for a third set of episodes before Part 2 came out. The news was first shared on AssaneDiop.com, and star Omar Sy later shared the show's renewal on his own Twitter feed. "We can't hide anything from you," the actor wrote on Twitter. "Lupin Part 3 is confirmed!" Though Season 1 is split into two parts that follow the same, continuous storyline, Lupin co-creator George Kay has already discussed how Part 3 will be different.

Article continues below advertisement

"Part[s] 1 and 2 go together. Part 3 and whatever might follow would then, therefore, go together," he said on the June 4 episode of TV's Top Five podcast. "There's definitely going to be a Part 3, and we should look at Parts 1 and 2 as the avenging of Babaka's death and the revenge mission against Pellegrini, and essentially the story of the Queen's necklace, which is used as a tool to help buy progress on that story."

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

"Part 3 will be a new adventure entirely with a new, emotional goal and similar amount of adventures and self-contained stories to get us across that arc," George went on to explain. "Similar, but moving on from the kind of central arc of [Parts] 1 and 2."

George also has plans to expand the Lupin universe with potential spin-offs and a prequel series. Since the title of the show is about the fictional gentleman thief rather than Assane himself, the series can definitely continue with other protagonists. "We want to get the most out of it without overdoing it, or without rushing," George shared on the podcast. "I'm being encouraged to think expansively, but right now, we're only committed to Part 3."