Netflix's Hit French Series, 'Lupin,' Will Return for a "New Adventure" in Part Three

Netflix's Hit French Series, 'Lupin,' Will Return for a "New Adventure" in Part ThreeBy Shannon Raphael
Jun. 11 2021, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
Viewers have been captivated by the various high-stakes escapades of master thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) in Part 1 of the French Netflix show, Lupin. Year after his father is locked up for a theft he did not commit, Assane is inspired to seek revenge on his accusers, the Pellegrini family.
Inspired by the Maurice LeBlanc's fictional book series character, Arsène Lupin, Assane disguises himself and commits thefts of his own to find out the truth.
The fifth and final episode of Part 1 concludes with a cliffhanger unlike any other (SPOILER) — Assane's son, Raoul (Etan Simon) is kidnapped while attending a festival in honor of the fictional Lupin.
Many were thrilled to find out that the series had been picked up for a second part before the first had even debuted on the streaming service.
Part 2 dropped on June 11, and fans will finally get to find out how Assane will handle his son's disappearance. Though some outstanding questions from Part 1 will be answered, there will be new mysteries to unravel in the latest set of episodes.
Has Lupin been renewed for Part 3? The drama's fate has been revealed.
Is there going to be a Part Three of 'Lupin?'
Netflix, once again, showed further confidence in Lupin by renewing it for a third set of episodes before Part 2 came out. The news was first shared on AssaneDiop.com, and star Omar Sy later shared the show's renewal on his own Twitter feed.
"We can't hide anything from you," the actor wrote on Twitter. "Lupin Part 3 is confirmed!"
Though Season 1 is split into two parts that follow the same, continuous storyline, Lupin co-creator George Kay has already discussed how Part 3 will be different.
"Part[s] 1 and 2 go together. Part 3 and whatever might follow would then, therefore, go together," he said on the June 4 episode of TV's Top Five podcast. "There's definitely going to be a Part 3, and we should look at Parts 1 and 2 as the avenging of Babaka's death and the revenge mission against Pellegrini, and essentially the story of the Queen's necklace, which is used as a tool to help buy progress on that story."
"Part 3 will be a new adventure entirely with a new, emotional goal and similar amount of adventures and self-contained stories to get us across that arc," George went on to explain. "Similar, but moving on from the kind of central arc of [Parts] 1 and 2."
George also has plans to expand the Lupin universe with potential spin-offs and a prequel series. Since the title of the show is about the fictional gentleman thief rather than Assane himself, the series can definitely continue with other protagonists.
"We want to get the most out of it without overdoing it, or without rushing," George shared on the podcast. "I'm being encouraged to think expansively, but right now, we're only committed to Part 3."
When does Part Three of 'Lupin' come out?
Both of the first two parts of the French series were planned together, which may be part of the reason why there was only a five month wait in between the release dates.
Though George did discuss the loose plans for Part 3, it's unclear whether Lupin has gone back into production or not.
If the show continues the pattern of releasing new episodes every five months, then viewers can expect to see Part 3 in November of 2021. However, because Part 3 will follow a new main storyline, there's every chance that there will be a longer wait.
Until then, viewers can watch and rewatch the first 10 episodes — and they'll likely see something new from Assane's bag of tricks each time.
Parts 1 and 2 of Lupin are available to stream on Netflix now.