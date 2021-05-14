Music Producer Mally Mall Is Heading to Prison for Nearly Three Years

Over the last few months, many celebrities have faced legal troubles. From charges stemming from murder to fraud, the hip-hop community is going through a bit of a crazy transition. Unfortunately, music producer Mally Mall (real name: Jamal Rashid) is the latest figure to land himself in hot water with the authorities.

Mally Mall is one of the most notable producers in the game. While it’s true that his romantic life has become an equally hot topic for fans, many are wondering how his family will be affected by his upcoming prison sentence. In particular, who is the producer’s main squeeze? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Mally Mall has received a nearly three-year jail sentence due to his involvement in a prostitution ring.

As the saying goes, every dog has its day. And Mally Mall has decided to take responsibility for his crimes, which has earned him a short prison sentence.

Source: Getty Images

According to XXL, the music producer has pleaded guilty to being involved in a 12-year-long prostitution ring in October 2019. While the wheels of justice can sometimes move slow, Mally Mall has now officially been sentenced.

Per the outlet — via a statement by the U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou — the producer was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro.

Source: Twitter

Mally Mall will still be under supervision once he’s released, and will have to undergo a mandatory three-year probation period.

This all comes after the authorities raided the producer's Nevada home back in April 2019 and made a gruesome discovery. Their findings led them to his sex work business, which used sites like Backpage and Eros to prostitute women — per the outlet. As a result, he decided to plead guilty to one count of interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

Source: Twitter

“Rashid exploited hundreds of victims as: (a) 'independent contractors' who turned over to Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution; and (b) 'priority girls' who turned over nearly all of the proceeds from prostitution to Rashid," the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

