Music Producer Mally Mall Is Heading to Prison for Nearly Three Years

Music Producer Mally Mall Is Heading to Prison for Nearly Three YearsBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 14 2021, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Another celeb is heading to the big house.
Over the last few months, many celebrities have faced legal troubles. From charges stemming from murder to fraud, the hip-hop community is going through a bit of a crazy transition. Unfortunately, music producer Mally Mall (real name: Jamal Rashid) is the latest figure to land himself in hot water with the authorities.
Mally Mall is one of the most notable producers in the game. While it’s true that his romantic life has become an equally hot topic for fans, many are wondering how his family will be affected by his upcoming prison sentence. In particular, who is the producer’s main squeeze? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Mally Mall has received a nearly three-year jail sentence due to his involvement in a prostitution ring.
As the saying goes, every dog has its day. And Mally Mall has decided to take responsibility for his crimes, which has earned him a short prison sentence.
According to XXL, the music producer has pleaded guilty to being involved in a 12-year-long prostitution ring in October 2019. While the wheels of justice can sometimes move slow, Mally Mall has now officially been sentenced.
Per the outlet — via a statement by the U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou — the producer was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro.
Mally Mall will still be under supervision once he’s released, and will have to undergo a mandatory three-year probation period.
This all comes after the authorities raided the producer's Nevada home back in April 2019 and made a gruesome discovery. Their findings led them to his sex work business, which used sites like Backpage and Eros to prostitute women — per the outlet.
As a result, he decided to plead guilty to one count of interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.
“Rashid exploited hundreds of victims as: (a) 'independent contractors' who turned over to Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution; and (b) 'priority girls' who turned over nearly all of the proceeds from prostitution to Rashid," the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
The statement continued, "He admitted to manipulating the victims, imposing rules and threatening them so that they would prostitute for him. Further, Rashid encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business."
It’s unclear if Mally has a girlfriend by his side to provide emotional support through his legal situation.
If Mally Mall looks familiar to you, it’s because he’s also somewhat of a reality star. He does make his bread and butter from his producing career, but reality show checks also help his income.
The producer appeared on the earlier days of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as Nikki Muddaris’s boyfriend and was involved in somewhat of a love triangle. He was also linked to entrepreneur Masika Kalysha during his time on the show, but Masika quickly set the record straight on their “relationship.”
Since his appearance on the franchise, his love life has been a bit of a mystery to fans. Mally has been linked to several women in Hollywood including, Basketball Wives star Malaysia Pargo and Shauna Brooks, per the Live Ramp Up.
And since his social media shows no traces of a boo, it’s safe to assume that Mally is either #TeamSingle or simply keeping his romantic life out of the public eye.
Mally Mall has a pretty impressive net worth.
It’s not news that music producers bring in some serious coin. And Mally Mall’s resume has distinguished him as one of the most notable producers in the industry.
After working with big names like Tyga, Drake, Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, and French Montana, Celebrity Net Worth shares that he has accumulated a net worth of $20 million.
This figure also includes funds made from his two record labels, film productions, and his own debut album, Mally’s World.
It’s unclear when exactly Mally will turn himself in to start his sentence, but his net worth provides him an extra cushion since he will be away for quite some time.