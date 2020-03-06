We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Man Gets 30 Days in Jail for Licking a Tub of Ice Cream Amid Coronavirus Fears

Sometimes, human beings do things that are so stupid, you find yourself convinced we're getting dumber as a species. While I don't know if that's necessarily the case, it is pretty clear that folks are more willing to share their idiocy with strangers online than ever before.

Like this man who licked a tub of ice cream and put it back.

You may be saying to yourself, "Didn't this happen already?" And it has, there have been other nasty individuals who thought it'd be a good idea to waltz into a grocery store, head to the freezer aisle, and then take a tub of ice cream, remove the lid, and proceed to get their slobber all over the top layer of said delicious frozen dessert.

What 24-year-old D'Adrien Anderson didn't count on, however, is just how scared everyone is of COVID-19 these days.