Woman Shares Husband's Perfect Response to Being Fired After Giving 2 Weeks' Notice After the company he worked at for 9 years had a "petty" reaction to his 2-weeks notice, this guy decided to tender his resignation in style. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 19 2023, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

A woman took to TikTok to share her husband's perfect response to being fired after handing in his two weeks' notice.

The phrase "it's just business, nothing personal" really doesn't make any sense when you think about it. Because at the end of the day, people care about their "business" a lot. In fact, a strong argument can be made that there really is no difference between the way we live our personal and "professional" lives: if you're going for a high level of fun and satisfaction in your personal relationships, then you're probably doing the same at work.

We all spend a lot of time at work...

It can be argued further that since we spend more of our time at work than at home or with our families and friends, that business is extremely personal.

Which is why quitting and getting fired is such a difficult topic for many.

This is probably why some employees and employers get so emotional whenever it comes to the hiring/firing/quitting process. It's a lot like a massive break-up, with someone on the receiving end of the "bad news" feeling a lot like they've been dumped.

However, this TikToker's husband decided to take getting fired in his stride.

This is seemingly exactly what happened with the husband of TikToker @shopaholic_007. In the now-viral clip, she delineated that her husband worked with a company for a solid 9 years. One would think that after spending so much time at a place, upper management would treat him with dignity and respect if the day ever came that he said he was leaving for another opportunity elsewhere.

The woman explained that after handing in his two weeks' notice, her husband was fired on the spot.

But that's now what happened. When her hubby put in his 2 weeks notice, they told him that he was fired on the spot and for him to turn back all of his work belongings as soon as possible.

He was asked to return all his work gear the next day. But instead of a walk of shame, he donned a Hawaiian shirt.

He was presumably shocked and hurt by this reaction but decided to take the whole thing in stride. Instead of getting heated, starting an argument, or feeling sorry for himself, he decided to go the "happily spiteful" route.

According to his wife, the man "thanked them for the 2 week vacay" before moving onto his new role.

He donned a Hawaiian shirt and waltzed into the building with his gear and thanked them for a two week vacation before he started a new job with a better company.

Unsurprisingly, commenters loved the man's response.

Even though the TikToker's spouse handled the situation with aplomb, It turns out that the company's decision to immediately end his employment came at the worst possible time. Because he was fired on the spot, he lost his insurance.

"These places wonder why there is no loyalty," one commenter remarked.

And, as per Murphy's law, in that barely two-week window before he signed up for the new gig, he and his family all got sick, meaning that they had to front the medical bills for that time period.

Another added: "Nothing tops walking out of a toxic job."

Thankfully, the TikToker said that despite it being a rough three weeks, her husband's with a much better company now and everything worked out for the best.

"Don't you love when they validate your decision," one user wrote.

What's more is that the former business he quit working for, sent him an exit letter than began with them saying how disappointed upper management was in him and the fact he was leaving.

What do you think of the man's move?

