Husband Has Infuriating Response to His Wife Who Suggests They Have a Joint Bank Account

But as this woman's submission to the AITA subreddit proves , it doesn't always boil down to dollars and cents.

It's well known that one of the main reasons marriages fall apart is arguing about money . It can get kind of frustrating when one person is either spending all of the money or not pulling "their weight" economically speaking.

This 30-year-old husband and and 29-year-old wife have been a couple for the past nine years, and since they moved in together some four years ago, they have split their rent right down the middle.

She was raking in around 65k at the time and he was pulling in 80, so she didn't see it as a big deal to go halfsies on the rent.

However, "things have changed" as their relationship progressed.