A Website Wants To Pay A Marvel Fan $1,000 To Watch 22 Movies Non-Stop

Two weeks ago, Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which releases in theatres on 26 April 2019 in the United States. And unsurprisingly, people are pretty hyped for the sequel to Avengers: Infinity Wars, which will explore life after Thanos erased half of all life in the universe

And now, a website is offering one Marvel fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do what they love most and make $1,000 doing it. To prepare for the release of Avengers: Endgame, CableTV.com is looking for a Marvel fan who's prepared to watch 20 Marvel movies and live-tweet their experience.

Source: Marvel Studios / Disney

The applicant would have to watch all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), excluding Captain Marvel, which is still in theatres. That means the successful applicant would have to watch:

"Iron Man" (2008)

"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

"Iron Man 2" (2010)

"Thor" (2011)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

"The Avengers" (2012)

"Iron Man 3" (2013)

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

"Ant-Man" (2015)

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

"Black Panther" (2018)

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018)

The application asks: "Do you have the endurance of Iron Man? The tenacity of Captain America? The leisure time of Ant-Man?" "Then CableTV.com has a mission for you: watch all 20 previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies back-to-back, leading up to the highly anticipated 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame (April 26)." "The right candidate will be paid $1,000 in cash, plus tons of MCU prizes for bingeing 40+ hours of superhero action. We’re throwing down the Infinity Gauntlet—are you up to the challenge?"



CableTV explains what they're looking for in an applicant: "The hero we’re looking for is not only a Marvel fanatic, but also an active, outgoing social media personality who’d be enthusiastic about live-tweeting their MCU marathon experience while tagging CableTV.com (@CableTV, #CableTV)." "Once your MCU binge-watch and live-tweeting extravaganza is complete, we’ll ask you to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, badass rankings together." "Besides those, our only requirements are that you be at least 18 years old and a US citizen (sorry, Wakanda nationals)."

Your reward for the endurance? Along with the $1,000, you'll receive all the Marvel films on Blu-Ray, as well as a marvel marathon survival kit, which includes snacks, an Iron Man snuggie, and a $100 Grubhub gift card.