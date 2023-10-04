Home > Entertainment > Marvel > Spider-Man Major 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Leaks Are on the Internet Way Before Its Release It seems 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' has been leaked before its Oct. 20 release date, unveiling story twists and achievements hinting at new gameplay scenarios. By Anthony Jones Oct. 4 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Insomniac Games

This article will contain potential story and gameplay spoilers for Spider-Man 2. You've been warned! The gist: Supposedly, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 leaks point toward Peter Parker getting more "screentime/gameplay" than Miles, but the open world portion seems "50/50."

Furthermore, Peter is claimed to fight the final boss solo, plus the leaks hint at there being more than just one Symbiote besides Venom in the game.

The game's trophy list has also been leaked and hints at new gameplay events.

It’s hard not to believe that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 wouldn’t get leaked in some form ahead of its release date. It’s one of 2023’s most anticipated PlayStation titles, raising the bar much higher than its prequel across the narrative, epic setpieces, and seamless web-swinging.

Either through a retailer breaking the street date or from elsewhere, someone has gotten an early copy and leaked Spider-Man 2 via screenshots and footage, and these aren’t minor leaks. Massive story twists were unveiled alongside new gameplay scenarios. Depending on where you look, about all the major beats of the game can get ruined. However, if you’re looking for details, here’s what we found out.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ leaks reveal major story moments, achievements, and open world events.

Whether it’s publisher Sony or developer Insomniac Games, most Spider-Man 2 leaks have been scrubbed off the internet to protect unaware fans. Despite their efforts, many have found ways to slip information to those wanting to know what the leaks showed through Reddit and Twitter.

One account aptly named “leak Spiderman 2” on Twitter has published several leaks discussing what happens throughout the game’s narrative. “It will have two main Venom but it is the same at the same time,” wrote the account. “I won’t tell you any more.”

Supposedly, this hint aligns with a 4Chan leak about the plot that surfaced during the early days of the Microsoft v. Federal Trade Commission suit. According to a Redditor, that leak referenced some involvement “to Anti-Venom,” a fictional antihero and Symbiote like Venom appearing in Marvel comic books. Judging from what the Twitter account said, Anti-Venom could play some part in the events of Spider-Man 2.

Beyond that, the leaks also unveiled the trophy list for the game, which includes several spoilers about gameplay and could reference unconfirmed villains. One such trophy required the player to exterminate Symbiote nests, which one Reddit user claimed ties into Venom’s objective to “heal the world … by spreading the Symbiote everywhere.”

Also, another trophy called “Grains of Sand” seems to confirm Sandman as a villain, plus the reference to Symbiote nests could imply Carnage and Anti-Venom are adversaries, too.