Get to Know Matt Rogers, One Half of the Hilarious 'Gayme Show' Hosting Duo

Get to Know Matt Rogers, One Half of the Hilarious 'Gayme Show' Hosting DuoBy Brittany Vincent
Quibi, the newest video streaming platform in town, just launched. And there's nothing more fabulous on Quibi than the hilarious and fashionable Gayme Show, which is exactly what it sounds like: a game show that challenges its straight contestants (and "wise queers" with "women who get it") to see who can be more gay. It may very well be the most fun you have with Quibi, and its first few minutes alone will have you cracking up.
But who is Matt Rogers, the impeccably charming host opposite "Master of Girl Talk" Dave Mizzoni? Where did he come from, and why haven't we seen more from him? He's clearly got charisma.
You may be surprised to learn that he's far more than just a host. He's also a creator, executive producer, and writer alongside partner Mizzoni. Can't get enough of Rogers? Here's some info you need to know about Gayme Show's hunky new host, and its original inception.
Who is 'Gayme Show' host Matt Rogers?
Matt Rogers is many things: a comedian, a former Drag Race recap writer and Vulture contributor, and the creator of the live Gayme Show, which he put on alongside co-creator and friend, fellow comedian Mizzoni.
Rogers and Mizzoni have performed the live version of Gayme Show for some time, which featured many of the same segments you see in the studio version on Quibi, and they're all absolute genius.
Rogers has appeared in several shows, though, including Comedy Central's Our Cartoon President series as Pete Buttigieg. He's also been seen in a wide variety of online shorts and other appearances in additional TV shows like Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. So make sure you don't mistake him for just another awesome host who just happens to be well-versed in all the intriguing facets of gay culture.
What is 'Gayme Show' on Quibi about, anyway?
Gayme Show, as previously mentioned, takes two straight individuals, partners them with gay men or "women who get it" or "wise queers/queens" to answer a series of questions. Oh, and to sashay down the runway. Or lip sync to a classic song. Who can be more gay overall?
That's the fun of it! It's all punctuated by plenty of rainbow glitter, funky looks, and celebrity references you'll be guessing along with at home. It's about laughing along with the contestants, not at them, which is refreshing.
If you're interested in checking out Gayme Show (and Matt Rogers while you're at it), it's now streaming on Quibi, with the first three episodes available to download and devour by adding the Quibi app to the platform of your choice. Additional episodes are coming soon, but for now you may just want to get acquainted with the first few bite-sized chunks. You're going to be laughing too hard to go on after that, thanks to all the hilarious antics everyone gets up to.
More from Distractify:
If Watching Quibi on Your Phone Screen Is Uncomfortable, We Have Good News
You Can Get Quibi for Free but There's a Catch
Get Ready to Laugh! Kevin Hart and John Travolta to Star in New Quibi Series 'Die Hart'