Get to Know Matt Rogers, One Half of the Hilarious 'Gayme Show' Hosting Duo

Gayme Show, as previously mentioned, takes two straight individuals, partners them with gay men or "women who get it" or "wise queers/queens" to answer a series of questions. Oh, and to sashay down the runway. Or lip sync to a classic song. Who can be more gay overall?

That's the fun of it! It's all punctuated by plenty of rainbow glitter, funky looks, and celebrity references you'll be guessing along with at home. It's about laughing along with the contestants, not at them, which is refreshing.

If you're interested in checking out Gayme Show (and Matt Rogers while you're at it), it's now streaming on Quibi, with the first three episodes available to download and devour by adding the Quibi app to the platform of your choice. Additional episodes are coming soon, but for now you may just want to get acquainted with the first few bite-sized chunks. You're going to be laughing too hard to go on after that, thanks to all the hilarious antics everyone gets up to.